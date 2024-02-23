February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BlackRock leads a weekly $2.4B weekly inflow for Bitcoin ETFs; Investors take the chance to join NuggetRush presale

TLDR

  • Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs witnessed a surge in demand, attracting a record $2.4 billion out of the $2.45 billion entering digital asset investment products. Newly approved U.S.-based ETFs like Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT outpaced outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust.
  • NuggetRush (NUGX) is a rising player in the competitive world of altcoins, combining GameFi and Impact Gaming in a play-to-earn blockchain game. Unlike many cryptos, NUGX offers tangible value through active gameplay and contributions to meaningful causes.

Two compelling narratives have recently emerged in the cryptocurrency space, shaping discussions and attracting investors worldwide. First, the surge in demand for Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is a phenomenon that unfolded with remarkable speed. On the other hand, NuggetRush (NUGX) is a rising star in the crypto gaming sphere, defying the dominance of established altcoins. Here is why investors are buying NuggetRush despite the buzz surrounding Bitcoin ETFs.

Bitcoin ETF demand surges to $2.4B amidst Crypto market optimism and projected all-time highs

Demand for Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF) increased significantly in the past week as they acquired a record $2.4 billion of the $2.45 billion that entered the digital asset investment products, as highlighted by CoinShares on February 19, 2024.

Allocations to the recently approved U.S.-based spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs exceeded the $623 million outflows from Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the incumbent fund that changed into an ETF structure. Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT attracted $648 million and $1.6 billion in the past week, respectively.

This scenario represents a notable acceleration of net inflows, distributed massively among different providers, showing a growing interest in spot-based Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs. Surging demand for new Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs happened as the crypto hit $52,000 for the first time since December 2021. Notably, Investors expect a new all-time high for Bitcoin (BTC) later in 2024 after the halving event.

Based on the CoinShares report, the weekly inflow into the wider crypto asset class surged to a record high. Bitcoin (BTC) accounted for 99% of the total net inflows into crypto funds, with ether (ETH) products experiencing the second-biggest inflow of $21 million.

In the meantime, blockchain equity ETFs recorded a $167 million outflow, suggesting that investors took profits. With Bitcoin’s (BTC) crypto market cap rising above $1 trillion, investors are confident that the biggest crypto will keep rising after the halving event.

On February 21, BTC was trading above $52,000.15, up 5.29% in the past week. As the halving event nears, experts say BTC will rise to $54,500.00 by the end of the month. Hence, it is a good crypto to buy today.

NuggetRush (NUGX): Star in Crypto gaming with pioneering P2E concept and explosive growth potential

NuggetRush (NUGX) rose like a phoenix in the world dominated by the best altcoins to invest in, embodying the fundamentals of GameFi and Impact Gaming.

Contrary to most cryptos in the market, NUGX extends beyond digits on a screen. It is a major entry to an intriguing play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain game. 

A space where the gamers earn while playing and contributing to worthwhile causes. Even as BTC ETFs take center stage, led by BlackRock investments, investors are buying NUGX because of its massive growth potential.

NuggetRush (NUGX) is among the newest blockchain ICOs that have entered the market, aspiring to follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps. While it is still relatively new in crypto, the project has generated massive interest and enthusiasm among investors and traders.

Being a worthwhile P2E meme coin, NuggetRush seamlessly incorporates two prominent trends dominating the crypto sector. Additionally, its 500 million token supply will support its increasing value as demand increases, especially after listing on mainstream exchanges.

NuggetRush features a groundbreaking P2E blockchain gaming concept that helps redefine the crypto experience, converting it into a lucrative opportunity. This integral feature helps increase user engagement and solidifies NUGX’s position as the best crypto investment, offering tangible benefits that spread beyond speculative trading.

The exciting gameplay NuggetRush offers has spread far beyond a simulated gold mining adventure. This journey supports an active community, letting users take control, make strategic in-game decisions, and collaborate for a bigger purpose.

In that context, the real essence of NUGX is found in its ability to convert memes into tangible value, a concept ignored in the crypto space. Integrating a shared vision and an innovative P2E model positions

NuggetRush as a great investment opportunity.

NuggetRush is in round 5 of its presale, with each NUGX token valued at $0.018. At the end of this round, NUGX will list on mainstream exchanges at $0.020, an 11.11% ROI for current investors. Notably, NuggetRush has sold over 187 million NUGX tokens and raised over $2.3 million.

