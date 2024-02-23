Guest recipes with Lidl Food Academy

February 23, 2024

Dinner options

 Ajem Pilaf

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

200g lean beef, cut into small cubes

1 onion, finely chopped

1/4 tsp salt

50g vermicelli

300g parboiled rice

1 small cinnamon stick

1 bay leaf

700ml hot beef broth

50g raisins

50g pine nuts

1 teaspoon pepper

 

In a medium pot, add 1 tablespoon butter and sauté the meat. After it is well browned, remove to a bowl. In the same pot, add another tablespoon of butter and sauté the onion along with the salt.

After the onion is well browned, add the vermicelli and sauté for a minute.

Then add the rice, cinnamon and bay leaf and sauté for another minute.

Finally, add the broth, the meat you sautéed before, the raisins, the nuts and the pepper.

Stir well and lower the heat.

Half cover the pot and boil for 12-14 minutes or until the rice is cooked.

When the rice is cooked, cover with a clean kitchen cloth.

 

 

guest2Chicken mince with yoghurt

1 Arabic bread, divided in half

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon salt

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

500g minced chicken

400g grated tomatoes (canned or fresh)

1 pinch of sugar

1 teaspoon pepper

500g strained yoghurt

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh mint

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh parsley

 

Preheat oven to 200C.

Cut the bread into small bites and place in the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.

In a medium saucepan, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and sauté the onion along with the salt until golden.

Once well sautéed, add the garlic and stir for another minute.

Then add the minced meat and sauté until the meat changes colour.

Then add the tomatoes, sugar and pepper.

Boil over medium heat until liquids evaporate.

At the same time, mix the yoghurt, mint and parsley in a bowl.

Take a 25cm long dish and lay out the bread pieces in one layer.

Drizzle with the minced meat mixture.

Finally, spread the yoghurt over the minced meat.

Bake at 200C for 15 minutes

 

guest3Artichoke stew

2 tablespoons olive oil

500g artichokes packed with peas, onion, carrot and dill

Hot vegetable or chicken broth

1 medium potato peeled, cut into cubes

Juice and zest of a lemon

1 tablespoons cornstarch

Salt

Pepper

Chopped dill

Olive oil

 

In a medium pot, add 2 tablespoons olive oil and sauté the artichoke mixture.

After the artichokes are sautéed, add hot broth just enough to cover the ingredients and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper (carefully with the salt since we add broth).

Cover the pot and cook for 20 minutes over low heat or until the ingredients are cooked. Add more broth if needed.

After the potatoes are cooked, add the juice and zest of a lemon mixed with 1 tablespoon cornstarch to thicken the sauce.

Serve with extra chopped dill, olive oil and lemon.

 

Recipes provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. https://www.lidlfoodacademy.com.cy/

 

