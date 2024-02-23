February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Imperio: first Cyprus real-estate developer to issue ESG report

By Press Release00
Imperio remains steadfast in its commitment to promote the green transition of Cyprus’ real-estate sector – a development that will greatly benefit the sector’s businesses, society, economy, as well as the environment itself, in multiple ways. As a pioneer of sustainable development in Cyprus, the Company has laid the foundations for its transition to the green economy, integrating sustainability into its entire range of activities, something that is also evident in its ESG Report for 2022. It should be noted that Imperio is the first real-estate developer in Cyprus to issue an ESG report.

The report lays down the company’s strategy, framework, actions, results and future goals in terms of Environment, Society and (corporate) Governance (ESG) criteria. Prioritising the reduction of its environmental footprint as part of the global effort to prevent the adverse consequences of climate change, Imperio systematically invests in planning and developing green projects that support Renewable Energy Sources (RES), integrating the latest sustainable technologies and upgrading tenants’ quality of life.

At the same time, the Company has, among other things, adopted significant policies to the benefit of its employees, partners and clients, while setting out strict regulations to protect the rights of employees and develop a corporate culture. In addition, the company puts forward actions regularly to support the most vulnerable groups of the population, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy.

“ESG criteria are not just theoretical concepts, on the contrary, their adoption by the country’s entire financial system is a necessary precondition for the very survival of businesses,” noted Imperio Group Founder and Director Yiannis Misirlis.

“As it comes to real-estate, the demand for properties that combine environmental sustainability and a high quality of life, is quite evident,” he continued.

“At Imperio, beyond our primary goal to protect the environment, we believe that a responsible policy for the environment, society and corporate governance can maximise a project’s investment performance and increase its value, while it can generally become an engine of growth for the market.

“This is why sustainability has been the main focus of Imperio’s strategy for so many years. Our innovative, sustainable developments, which are preferred by investors, are indicative of the sustainable culture that governs the organisation.

“We are, therefore, proud of our journey so far, and look to the future with responsibility and vision, staying committed to offering innovative and sustainable solutions to the benefit of our clients, society and the environment.”

View the relevant video below:

Read the entire Sustainability Report HERE.

