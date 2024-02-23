February 23, 2024

Irregular migrants spotted off Cape Greco

By Jonathan Shkurko01
A total of 33 irregular migrants were spotted by the police on Thursday evening in the area of Cape Greco, located in the Famagusta district.

Specifically, at 9.30pm, the coastal police received information regarding a vessel carrying 33 people, among which were four minors and a woman.

Despite not having been able to locate the vessel, police officers transferred 32 individuals to the Pournara Reception Centre in Kokkinotrimithia and arrested the alleged captain, a 29-year-old man from Syria who appeared before the Famagusta district court on Friday. He was remanded for eight days.

The vessel carrying the irregular migrants remains unaccounted for.

