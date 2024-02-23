February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

Liverpool draw Sparta Prague in Europa League last 16

By Reuters News Service00
premier league liverpool v luton town
Premier League leaders Liverpool sealed their place in the last 16 with a game to spare in November

Premier League leaders Liverpool have drawn Czech side Sparta Prague in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Bundesliga frontrunners Bayer Leverkusen will play Azerbaijan’s Qarabag.

Europa Conference League holders West Ham United will face German side Freiburg and last season’s runners-up Roma play Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton & Hove Albion.

Spain’s Villarreal, the 2020-21 champions, will face French Ligue 1 club Olympique de Marseille.

Italy’s AC Milan have drawn Slavia Prague, Benfica will play Rangers and Portuguese side Sporting face Serie A’s Atalanta in the other ties.

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Olympique de Marseille v Villareal

AS Roma v Brighton & Hove Albion

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham United

Sporting v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

The first legs will be played on March 7, except for Sporting v Atalanta who will play their first-leg match on March 5. The second legs will be played on March 14.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Woods’ son, 15, fails to reach first PGA Tour event

Reuters News Service

Roma sink Feyenoord in Europa shootout, Sparta upset Galatasaray

Reuters News Service

Kenyans mourn marathon world record holder Kiptum

Reuters News Service

Loose drain cover damages Ferrari floor, halts F1 testing

Reuters News Service

Brazil’s Dani Alves jailed over nightclub rape

Reuters News Service

Depleted Liverpool fight back to beat Luton 4-1

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign