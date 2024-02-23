February 23, 2024

Man arrested for writing death threats

Police in Limassol on Friday arrested a man for having written death threats and trafficked drugs.

They said the man, aged 43, had written death threats and other threats of violence during the summer of 2022, and that he had illegally possessed drugs with the intent to supply during November and December 2021.

They added that they had released the man’s details to the public as early as December 2021.

