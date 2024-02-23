February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Spain apartment building engulfed in flames, at least four dead

By Reuters News Service00
fire at apartment building in valencia
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at an apartment building in Valencia, Spain February 22, 2024. REUTERS/Eva Manez

At least four people were killed in a fire that engulfed an apartment building in Valencia in eastern Spain, local authorities said on Friday, while at least 19 people remained missing.

Television footage showed the entire facade of the building ablaze as burning segments fell to the pavement below and small explosions were heard inside.

Local media reported several residents calling for help from the balconies of their apartments.

The fire began on the fourth floor of the building in an affluent neighbourhood of Spain’s third-largest city and spread to other apartments, emergency services said on X.

Ana Mari Gonzalez, who works in a nearby clinic, told state broadcaster TVE she could see firefighters working to rescue a teenage boy trapped on the building’s first floor.

Sixteen firefighting units and five ambulances were deployed at the scene, according to local emergency services. Rescue teams said 19 people were missing.

The deputy head of emergency services in the Valencia region, Jorge Suarez, told reporters that four people had been confirmed dead in the blaze, adding that the building’s characteristics did not allow to extinguish the flames inside, with firefighters first attempting to cool down the facade.


Suarez said that there did not appear to be a risk of the structure collapsing for now, but firefighters were nonetheless operating from the outside due to security criteria.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

WHO plans more evacuations from Gaza hospital as bodies buried on grounds

Reuters News Service

US achieves first moon landing in half century with private spacecraft

Reuters News Service

Biden met with Navalny’s wife, daughter on Thursday – White House

Reuters News Service

Israel says it intercepts long-range missile after sirens sound in Eilat

Reuters News Service

Pornstar Rocco Siffredi bares it all in new series ‘Supersex’

Reuters News Service

US nears attempt at first moon landing in half century with private robot spacecraft

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign