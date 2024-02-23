February 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

By Staff Reporter06
cyprus sunny ocean
File photo

Friday’s weather is expected to be mostly clear, with gradually increasing clouds in some areas as the day goes on.

Temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts, and 12 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Winds will be light, no higher than three Beaufort.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase, with fog expected to form inland and on the east coast.

Temperatures will drop to nine degrees Celsius inland, 12 degrees Celsius on the southeastern and eastern coasts, 11 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 10 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and five degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Clear weather will continue on Saturday, with the possibility of increased cloud and rain in the Troodos mountain range.

Cloud cover will increase on Sunday, with isolated rain and even storms possible. The level of dust in the atmosphere will slightly increase.

Temperatures will remain higher than seasonal averages through the weekend, before dropping on Monday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Protest planned in Limassol over tree cutting

Gina Agapiou

Key bills for local government reform introduced

Elias Hazou

Exhibition on women’s war experiences in Ukraine opens in Limassol

Gina Agapiou

Book removal sparks LGBTQ+ rights debate

Gina Agapiou

Development in Ayia Napa called ‘a classic crime’

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign