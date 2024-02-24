February 24, 2024

Carnival fever kicks off in Nicosia

By Eleni Philippou05
a bazaar

Next month will be eventful and it is fast approaching. With the arrival of spring and the carnival season, March is expected to have a packed cultural calendar. One venue in old Nicosia has a handful of exciting events planned over the next few weeks – from a vintage bazaar to a Frenchy performance in English and a carnival-themed speed dating night.

Entos twn Technwn is a space for culture, creativity and the arts that often hosts workshops and events. Opening its March agenda is a vintage bazaar on March 2 titled ‘Xana p’arkis forimata’. From 2pm to 8pm, second-hand stalls will sell various items, hoping to give them a second chance at life. Items from personal collections, vintage treasures, clothes, shoes, books and toys will be on sale.

In the following week, Natalia Panagiotou, one of the co-founders of the space who is also a performer and theatre-maker, will present an immersive theatre experience about love. La Patronne: The Female Boss in French is a unique interactive performance in English that will take place on March 9 at 8.30pm. What is exciting about this performance is that the artist proposes an interaction with the audience for one hour, setting up a comic and mysterious atmosphere exploring the realms of love.

Love sparks will continue at the venue a few days later as well as the Nicosian Speed Dating event takes place with a carnival twist. On March 11, those seeking love, or simply to make a new connection, are invited to engage in a speed dating game. The only different element of this edition is that it will boast a carnival atmosphere, though dress up is optional, and is addressed to men and women aged 30 to 40.

 

Vintage Bazaar

Second-hand pop-up bazaar. March 2.  Entws twn Technwn, Nicosia. 2pm-8pm. Tel: 97-681858

La Patronne: The female boss in French

Interactive theatre performance with Natalia Panagiotou. March 9. Entos twn Texnwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. €10. www.yasemincollective.com/events. Tel: 97-681858

Carnival – Nicosian Speed Dating

Speed dating event for ages 30 to 40. March 11. Entos twn Techwn, Nicosia. 8pm. €15 all drinks included. Tel: 97-681858

