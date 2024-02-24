February 24, 2024

Memorial event honours former President Kyprianou

A memorial event in honour of former President Spyros Kyprianou

A memorial event in honour of former President Spyros Kyprianou was organised on Saturday in Paphos, on the occasion of the relocation of his bust from Spyros Kyprianou Avenue to the area opposite the entrance of the Attikon Multipurpose Centre.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos referred to him as “a champion of the people’s rights and the country” and “defender of democracy,” while the former President’s son Markos Kyprianou said that his father “dedicated his entire life to Cyprus, its reunification, and liberation from occupying forces”.

“The tribute to leadership figures [such as Kyprianou] who, through their work and contribution to the homeland, inseparably linked their name with history, exceeds the fulfilment of a formal obligation,” said Phedonos, adding that the late President “will be judged, like everyone else, by the pen of historians.”

He mentioned that the Paphos municipality decided to erect his bust in 2011.

“With this memorial event, the Paphos local authority renews its recognition and appreciation towards Spyros Kyprianou,” Phedonos said, describing him as a man who “served the homeland with love and passion and contributed to the country’s recovery after the 1974 invasion”.

Kyprianou’s son, a former European Commissioner and minister, thanked the Paphos mayor for the tribute to his father and referred to the development projects carried out in the Paphos district during his father’s presidency.

“Events like today’s not only honour and recognise Spyros Kyprianou’s contribution but also remind us that the struggle is not over yet,” he concluded.

