February 25, 2024

Cyprus Mail
‘Cyprus attempting to accelerate adoption of AI’

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
The state aspires, through targeted measures and incentives, to accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the public and private sectors, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Nicodemos Damianos said on Saturday.

Damianos addressed an event organised by the Municipality of Ypsonas, in the Limassol prefecture, and the Youth Committee of the Municipality on “Artificial Intelligence in our everyday life.”

He said that “it is clear that artificial intelligence will be at the heart of our digital future” and assured that “by approaching technology as a tool and not as an end in itself, we are working towards creating the right conditions that will allow and ensure the development and appropriate use of an ethical, reliable and human-centred AI, for the benefit of the economy and society of the country.”

The Deputy Minister noted that in addition to its role as a regulator, “the state aspires, through targeted measures and incentives, to accelerate the development and adoption of artificial intelligence in the public and private sector, but also to integrate its applications into its structures and operations, in a way that will substantially improve the services it provides to citizens”.

Examples of such initiatives, he continued, include the development of a pilot framework for the application of this technology in education, with an emphasis on adaptive learning, the development of a model for anticipating changing needs in the labour market, and the financing of businesses, both for the development and use of AI applications and for upgrading the skills of their employees.

