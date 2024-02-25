February 25, 2024

Cyprus springs to life with music

By Eleni Philippou00
Upcoming performances offer something for most tastes says ELENI PHILIPPOU

As the final week of February approaches and March signals the start of spring, a new season of cultural events is on the horizon. In anticipation of the annual festivals and big summer events, the cultural calendar enters a new period, preparing the ground with more and more events. Approaching soon are a handful of music nights that will add colour and rhythm to Cyprus’ live music scene.

Nicosia will host several concerts and gigs as of next week, welcoming audiences to bars and recital venues. On Monday, Kafeneio Prozak will welcome another experimental music session by the Breach Festival. This time, Giorgos Bizios will present a solo guitar set based on experimental music exploring the framework of spontaneous composition. Using sound effects and objects, he will build synthetic soundscapes that explore aspects of movement-pause, harmonious and disharmonious worlds.

A few days later, on Thursday, the popular local trio Rumba Attack will take over the indoor section of New Division to present a lively set infused with rumba, flamenco and Latin sounds. In a totally different mood, the Pharos Arts Foundation will host a piano recital on Friday. Welcomed to the stage of the Shoe Factory will be world-renowned pianist Nikita Mndoyants who is set to perform works by Schubert, Prokofiev, Chopin and Komitas.

Classical music will also reach Limassol as the concert Baroque Soloists entertains audiences on Thursday. Taking place at Pattihio Theatre, six musicians will present the whirlwind of passion and beauty of 18th-century music, performing baroque music from the Golden Age of Trio Sonatas programme.

On March 8, a renowned Greek rock band will hold a concert in Limassol. Ypogeia Revmata will celebrate its 30-year legacy with an explosive live show at Savino Live, which aims to start around 10pm. As we move down the cultural calendar, more events will take place bringing music to mountain villages and in cities too, connecting artists and music lovers. Stay tuned for more!

 

Breach +

Experimental guitar sounds by Giorgos Bizios. February 26. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €6. Tel: 22-104244

Rumba Attack

Local trio plays flamenco, rumba and Latin sounds. February 29. New Division, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on drinks

Baroque Soloists

Six musicians play baroque music from the ‘Golden age of trio sonatas’ program. February 29. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Nikita Mndoyants

Piano recital. March 1. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org.Tel: 22-663871

30 Years of Ypogeia Revmata

Concert by Greek rock band. March 8. Savino Live, Larnaca. Doors open 9pm, live music at 10pm. €20 at the door, €15 presale. Tel: 99-426011

