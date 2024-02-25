February 25, 2024

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes China’s Xinjiang region

seismograph printing seismic activity records of a severe earthquake.

A 5.8-magnitude struck Akqi County in China’s northwestern Xinjiang region at 12:14 p.m. (0414 GMT) on Sunday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 11 km (6.84 miles), CENC said.

No casualties or collapsed houses had been reported as of 1:00 p.m., Xinhua reported citing local authorities, adding the areas around the epicentre are sparsely populated.

The local main grid and power distribution networks are operating as normal, and local train operations have not been affected, Xinhua added.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border region on Jan. 23, killing at least three people.

