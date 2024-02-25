February 25, 2024

New Cyprus ambassador to Austria presents credentials

Cyprus’ new ambassador to Austria, Andreas Ignatiou, expressed gratitude for Vienna’s support in efforts for a Cyprus settlement, while presenting his credentials to the Federal President Dr Alexander Van der Bellen, during an official ceremony, which took place at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, on February 20.

According to a foreign ministry announcement circulated on Sunday to the press, Ambassador Ignatiou conveyed to President Van der Bellen the warm greetings of the President Nikos Christodoulides and extended an invitation to visit Cyprus.

During a tete-a-tete meeting the ambassador expressed his commitment to work to further strengthen the already friendly bilateral relations.

He also expressed gratitude for Austria’s firm support in the efforts to solve the Cyprus problem, as well as for the country’s continuous presence in the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

President Van der Bellen wished the ambassador every success in his tenure and pointed out Austria’s will to further deepen the excellent bilateral relations.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

