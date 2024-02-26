February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CM VideosCyprusRussiaUkraineWorld

Anti-war Russians protest in Nicosia (video)

By Theo Panayides01
ukraine
On February 24, 2024, exactly two years since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Democratic Community of Russians in Cyprus – a group of expat Russians opposed to the war, and the Putin regime – organised a protest outside the Russian Embassy in Nicosia.

Related article here.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Theo Panayides is a journalist and filmmaker. His Cyprus Mail profiles have been collected in a book, 'The Lives of Others'.

Related Posts

Minister advocates for HPV awareness and vaccinations

Jonathan Shkurko

British banker Jacob Rothschild dies aged 87

Reuters News Service

Man confessed to killing Thanasis Nicolaou, lawyers claim

Jonathan Shkurko

2024: A bad year for Cyprus?

Alix Norman

Former ‘minister’ back in court in university scandal

Tom Cleaver

Sunak denies Conservatives have ‘Islamophobic tendencies’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign