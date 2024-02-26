February 26, 2024

Bloomarks: a sustainable reading experience

Cyprus accounts for 0.26 per cent of total EU greenhouse gas emissions and has reduced its emissions at a slower pace than the EU average since 2005. This is why a group of local school students have introduced Bloomarks.

Bloomarks are their take on a bookmark, offering a unique and affordable combination of functionality and sustainability, crafted from eco-friendly and reused materials. Embedded within the bloomarks are flower seeds, either foxglove, stock, lavender etc.

So once the magical journey of your book is concluded, you can plant the bloomark, nurture it with care, and watch wildflowers bloom.

Bloomarks offer a sustainable reading experience:

  1. Place the bloomark in a pot of soil.
  2. Make sure that it is has enough sunlight, water it.
  3. Watch as the magic occurs and flowers grow before your eyes.

Bloomarks are crafted with care by a dedicated team of students – Anthi Andronicou, Ektoras Alexandrou, Nicole Vourou, Stela Lito Erotokritou and Styliana Avraamidou – who are determined to combat global warming and its detrimental effects on our planet.

Created as part of the popular Junior Achievement programme, its creators say although one bloomark can’t change the future of the planet it can be the first step for a generation that has been left with much of the responsibility to create the future we all aspire to.

“Together we can make sure that we make a difference,” they say, “And what better way than purchasing a bloomark?”

 

Available from @bloomarks.ja – Instagram, https://bloomarksja.wixsite.com/bloomarks-2. Available in stores, and coming soon to Tacora Garden Center, Ayios Dometios, Engomi

 

