February 26, 2024

Controlled explosions at British base

By Iole Damaskinos07
Controlled explosions will be carried out this week at the Akrotiri air base, British forces announced on Monday.

The explosions will take place for four days, from Monday morning until Thursday this week from 9am to 5pm, as part of procedures to destroy old ammunition, an announcement said.

Depending on weather and atmospheric conditions, the explosions may be heard over a long distance and the public should not be alarmed, it added.

 

