February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprus Business NewsShipping

Cyprus maritime industry gathers in Limassol — KeelX CEO delivers key presentation

By Souzana Psara00

The Cyprus Marine Club's meeting in Limassol

The Cyprus Marine Club (CMC), a non-profit organisation that engages maritime industry stakeholders, recently hosted their Get Together event, a gathering attended by more than 100 guests, showcasing the club’s growing influence and reach.

According to an announcement released on Monday, one of the highlights of the event, which took place on February 23, was a presentation from Aristos Philis, CEO & Founder of KeelX.

Philis talked to the guests about his company’s journey in the maritime digitalisation landscape. Moreover, he demonstrated how its solutions can assist shipping companies with their ESG, EU ETS, and CII Management.

img 9564
Aristos Philis, CEO & Founder of KeelX

Philis further expressed his gratitude towards the Cyprus Marine Club for providing a platform to share insights and innovations within the maritime community.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration in driving industry-wide progress and pledged KeelX’s ongoing commitment to supporting sustainable practices and digital advancements in shipping.

Delving into the history of KeelX Limited, Aristos shared that, following years in the making, the company spun out of Lemissoler Group in 2020 on a quest to accelerate the maritime industry’s adoption of digital technologies.

Their motto “Shipping 4.0” is aligned with the Decade of Action to deliver the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, aiming to transform the world.

The KeelX team, he explained, is motivated daily to develop easy-to-use technology solutions that positively impact the industry and our planet.

Furthermore, he mentioned that their brands, designed for both ashore and onboard use, focus on integrating AI with SaaS, fleet performance monitoring tools, on-demand crew training, and robotics.

img 9413
The Cyprus Marine Club’s meeting in Limassol

This determined commitment to their mission has been a driving force and inspiration for the team since day one.

Moreover, it was noted that the company’s name serves as a constant reminder to embrace digital transformation while clinging to its shipping roots – where it all began.

Meanwhile, in the opening statement, the president of Cyprus Marine Club, Capt. Eberhard Koch expressed his contentment about the increasing membership numbers.

Subsequently, Koch talked about the club’s future endeavours, reminding attendees about the club’s next events, including a speech from shipowner and Vice President of CUS, George Mouskas, the club’s upcoming AGM on May 24, as well as a piano concert from Nicoleta Savvidou on June 7, an event sponsored by Bergos Bank, Switzerland.

It should be noted that with a focused effort to promote and celebrate the Cyprus maritime industry and share experiences, the club brings together ship owners, ship managers, crew managers, service providers and suppliers, agents, terminal operators, legal and financial professionals, and more, fostering a sense of community and collaboration that is vital for the industry’s growth and sustainability.

cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

