February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Latin American tales revealed

By Eleni Philippou00
achira stories

Children grow up with stories, enchanted by them at bedtime, in books and at family gatherings. They hold valuable lessons and more than being oral history, they take listeners on imaginative journeys. But what about adults? Can grownups be whisked off to other worlds through storytelling? One Colombian travelling to Cyprus soon has made it her profession.

Juliana Marin is a nomadic travelling storyteller known as Achira Stories who wanders the world sharing tales. This February and March, she makes a stop in Cyprus to present a series of events in English for adults. Her upcoming performances are not her first in Cyprus, she has shared her stories with Cyprus audiences before, many years ago, and she returns ready to share more.

Her first Cyprus event will be in Limassol on February 28 at Technodromio titled ‘When the jungle glows again: magical realism from Latin America’. The 7pm event will take its audiences on a journey to a faraway place revealing legends, superstitions and hope.

Latin America is a land where stories are still alive, and you kind of have to believe in magic,” say organisers. “From cursed shamans to rivers of light, from cities lost in the Amazon to treasures hidden in future, Achira will lead you on a journey of wonder to where everything is possible, and bring you back to yourself.”

The storytelling event will last for an hour and those who wish to stay a little longer and mingle are welcome to do so. Audiences in Nicosia will also get to enjoy Achira’s stories as Kafeneio Prozak will host the nomad on March 4 at 7.30pm, spreading the magic of Latin America to the capital city.

 

When the Jungle Glows Again: Magical Realism from Latin America

Storytelling event from Colombian nomad Achira Stories. February 28. Technodromio, Limassol. 7pm. €5 at the door. For bookings, Tel: 99-526772. March 4. Kafeneio Prozak, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free entry, recommended donation €5-10. In English

