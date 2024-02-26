February 26, 2024

New Larnaca park unveiled

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Larnaca’s newly unveiled Mediterranean Artists’ Park will provide the opportunity for outdoor art installations and for the hosting of cultural events, Larnaca municipality said on Monday.

Culture stands as one of the primary priorities for the municipality of Larnaca, taking into account the city’s needs and aiming to upgrade its areas,” it added.

The park is located in the Turkish Cypriot neighbourhood of Scala, an area traditionally surrounded by art workshops adjacent to Piale Pasha, where restoration and improvement of building facades has recently been completed.

“The area with its workshops serves as a vital cultural hub for Larnaca,” the municipality said.

“Over time, we consistently undertook improvement interventions aimed at upgrading and beautifying the area.

“The ultimate goal is [for the area] to serve as a pivotal hub for the entertainment of residents and visitors of Larnaca.”

The creation park project cost a total €994,440 and was co-financed by the European Union and the government.

 

