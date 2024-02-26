February 26, 2024

Three migrant boats arrive over two days

By Nikolaos Prakas
Cyprus coast guard goes to intercept a migrant boat

Three migrant boats arrived over the past two days in Cyprus, with almost 200 people arriving on the island, police said on Monday.

According to police, the first instance on Sunday a total of 98 migrants arrived in Cape Greco, while in the second another 76 arrived.

On Monday, police said a boat arrived with 23 migrants.

The first boat was found in the early evening on Sunday, carrying 57 men, six women, and 35 minors all from Syria.

In the second boat, again with all the individuals being from Syria another 35 men, 11 women, and 30 children were discovered.

Police said the third boat had 15 men, three women, and five children.

The migrants were all taken to Pournara reception centre for registering. Police said a 56-year-old man was arrested as a suspect for steering the boat.

He appeared in Larnaca District Court, where he was issued an eight-day remand.

For the second boat police arrested a 27-year-old man, and for the third an 18-year-old man, after they were brought to shore early Monday morning.

The migrants said they left from Lebanon during questioning paying a trafficker 3,000 to 3,500 dollars.

The 27-year-old and the 18-year-old will appear in court on Tuesday for a remand.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

