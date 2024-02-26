Today’s weather: Partly cloudy

February 26, 2024

Monday will be partly overcast with isolated rain and storms expected, mainly in the north half of the island, in the mountains, and possibly in the southeast. Thin dust will be suspended in the air from time to time. Temperatures will rise to 20C inland, on the south, west and east coasts, 21C on the north coast and 13C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-to south-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will continue cloudy at times with temperatures dropping to 9C in the interior, 13C on the east coast, 11C on the remaining coasts, and 5C in the higher mountains.. Winds will be mainly easterly to north-easterly variable, up to 4 Beaufort, and strong on the east and southeast coasts, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Tuesday, will be mostly clear, with increased afternoon clouds and a chance of isolated rains mainly in the southwest in the mountains. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually rise through Thursday fluctuating significantly above average for the season.

