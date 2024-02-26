February 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
FootballSport

Van Dijk applauds his young side’s effort in winning League Cup

By Reuters News Service00
carabao cup final chelsea v liverpool
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk celebrates winning the Carabao Cup with the trophy

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, who scored a late, late winner against Chelsea to lift the English League Cup on Sunday, said he was immensely proud of the young side who had to fill in for so many injured teammates.

Liverpool were without key players such as Mohammed Salah, Diogo Jota and goalkeeper Alisson for the final and, by the end of a match that went to extra time after a goalless 90 minutes, were fielding a largely second-string team.

“It’s emotion, it’s everything, I’m so proud of the boys,” van Dijk told Sky television on the pitch as the red half of the Wembley fans celebrated.

“All the young boys playing their part in what we achieved today, it’s incredible. On to more.”

After a lively, end-to-end contest in which both sides enjoyed a string of chances, van Dijk rose to head the winner with two minutes of extra time remaining.

“You should always savour the good moments and this is one of them. You should never take these things for granted,” the Netherlands defender said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Talking points from European football action

Reuters News Service

Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture

Reuters News Service

India beat England by five wickets to clinch series

Reuters News Service

Liverpool win League Cup after Van Dijk extra-time winner

Reuters News Service

Cyprus football’s safety dilemma

Jonathan Shkurko

City, Arsenal close on Liverpool, Fulham stun Man United

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign