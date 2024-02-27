February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Cabinet appoints English School board

By Antigoni Pitta00
the english school nicosia
The English School

The Council of Ministers on Tuesday voted on the appointment of the English School’s board of directors, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

The English School board selection was part of the Advisory Council process, with a total of 92 applications received.

Ioanna Demetriou was appointed as board president, with members Niki Koulouroudia, Mariza Platrites, Natalie Partasides, Kypros Ioannides, Michalis Kyriakides, Anastasios Kiteos, Giorgos Sklavos, Antonis Kyrmizis, and Sener Hassan.

The 11th member will be a representative of the British Council.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus overcame Turkish and Russian opposition in IMO election, minister says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Fire at Limassol restaurant (Video)

Andria Kades

Urgent review called for Larnaca park

Iole Damaskinos

President heads to The Hague

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus sees decrease in loans and deposits in January 2024

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Price of olive oil increases by 49%

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign