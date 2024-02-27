February 27, 2024

Cyprus Cricket announces sponsorship deals

By Reuters News Service01
A group of trainee umpires who attended an umpiring qualification course over the weekend

By Richard Boxall

It is with sincere gratitude that we announce that BAO Financial Group has renewed its sponsorship with Cyprus Cricket. “BAO Financial Group has been supporting cricketing activities in Cyprus for some years now and we appreciate the continuity of our alliance.” commented Muhammad Husain, President of Cyprus Cricket.

Nayan Agarwal, Founder & CEO of BAO Financial Group stated: “At BAO Financial Group, we proudly contribute to the development of cricket in Cyprus. Our commitment extends beyond financial sponsorship to actively fostering the growth of the sport, nurturing talent, and promoting a vibrant cricket community in Cyprus. We believe in the power of sports to unite communities and are dedicated to playing a role in the expansion and success of cricket in the region.”

Furthermore, Cyprus Cricket is thrilled to announce two new sponsorship deals with HurryCurry Restaurant and Chart World.

Muhammad Husain said: “With a mega cricketing year ahead of us, which will see Cyprus Men’s team participating in ICC World T20 qualifiers in Guernsey and hosting both men and women National teams of Estonia in T20I games in Cyprus in June, we are thankful to HurryCurry restaurant for reaching out to us with their much appreciated support.”

Atiq Rehman, Director HurryCurry Restaurant commented: “We are delighted to be embarking on this exciting new collaboration with Cyprus Cricket. We have been following Cyprus Cricket for some time and it has a very lively cricket scene. The progress cricket has made on the island in recent years is significant and we would be pleased to play a key role in boosting the growth of cricket in The Republic of Cyprus. We wish Cyprus Cricket every success.”

Steven Schootbrugge, CEO of ChartWorld remarked: “Chartworld is excited to sponsor youth cricket in Cyprus, we look forward to being part of what Muhammad and his team will bring to our young players and I look forward to seeing the next stars of Cyprus Cricket come through their programs.”

 “With the rollout of European Cricket Network’s Cricket’sCool program and unprecedented amount of junior cricket activities planned for the year, ChartWorld’s backing will allow us to take huge strides in the youth segment.” said Muhammad Husain.

With the new cricketing season starting in the first week of March, Cyprus Cricket has invested significantly in umpires and coaches training with 10 individuals earning their coaching certifications and 9 individuals gaining the umpiring qualifications under the supervision of ICC Master Tutor Jasmine Naeem in February.

