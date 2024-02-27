February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU official discusses Cyprus problem with Unficyp

By Source: Cyprus News Agency01
stewart and eu official
Director-general on EU reforms Mario Nova (right) with Unficyp head Colin Stewart

Director General of the European Commission’s DG Reform Mario Nava held a meeting with Special Representative and Head of the United Nations peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) Colin Stewart, it emerged on Tuesday.

Nava wrote on his X account  that during the meeting “we focused on how to support Ms Maria Angela Holguin, the UNSG Personal Envoy, on advancing the Cyprus settlement process”.

The EU official also wrote that he held a meeting with undersecretary to the president Irene Piki with whom he held a “very good discussion on Cyprus’ reform priorities across all policy areas and the soon-to-start TSI2024 projects”.

Piki thanked Nava on her X account for the support to Cyprus’ reforms noting that “the sky is the limit.”

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

