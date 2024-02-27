February 27, 2024

Irrigation water banned from Achna dam after waste contamination fears

By Iole Damaskinos016
achna dam
The Achna dam (Terra Cypria)

Authorities on Tuesday sought to assuage the public over revelations that liquid waste is seeping into the Achna dam, amid fears of environmental consequences.

The issue came to the fore a day earlier, when Achna’s community leader, Nikos Vassilas said the dam and surrounding cultivations had been contaminated by the liquid bursting out of an earthen holding tank.

He asked for immediate lab assessments of dam and ground water, as well as a better strategy for management of liquid waste from the livestock (mainly cow) farms.

Responding to the news, the agriculture ministry announced it is monitoring the issue and taking appropriate measures, including a temporary ban on use of irrigation water from the dam in effect since Sunday, when it was first informed of the problem.

Speaking on CyBC’s morning programme, environment department director Theodoulos Mesimeris somewhat downplayed concerns, noting that due to the season, water from the dam is not currently in great demand.

‘A winter problem’

“We will await the results of the measurements from samples of dam water, ground water and the surrounding fields, the extent of the contamination remains to be seen,” he said.

Mesimeris added that some natural filtering will have occurred during the seepage of the waste through the two-kilometre area.

“It is unlikely to pose a public health risk,” Mesimeris said, adding that better management techniques are nonetheless being examined, requiring either onsite installations or a centralized system.

He noted that the problem is more likely to flare up in the winter when liquid waste does not evaporate as quickly and when its volume increases due to rains, which also destabilise the earthen holding tanks.

Close monitoring

The agriculture ministry in an announcement said the tank in question is now being closely monitored and in the event of a new failure, immediate measures to restore it will be taken.

Meanwhile, the ministry has taken stock of all adjoining agricultural parcels and crops affected and a detailed assessment is planned.

Water was also sampled from the Achna dam and analysed by the water management board to determine the levels of possible contaminants. Appropriate measures will be taken based on the results of the chemical analyses.

At the same time, the department of environment immediately implemented “polluter pays” legislation the ministry said.

‘Cow farming problematic industry’

During the on-site investigation, authorities determined the spillage from a five-metre-wide tank, to be around 50,000 cubic metres. The livestock unit operator holds a valid waste disposal permit, for processing in suitable evaporation tanks.

Green Party leader Giorgos Perdikis for his part, on his way to inspect the area, told the state broadcaster the reality was that cow farming is a problematic industry from the perspective of climate change and one which contributes greatly to the climate crisis.

“It is generally accepted that it needs to be limited,” Perdikis said.

He also noted poor conditions at existing facilities in Cyprus raised issues other than waste management, including of animal welfare and working conditions for the (mainly) foreign staff.

