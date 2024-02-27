February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEurope

Italian president wraps up his visit in three cities

By Source: Cyprus News Agency04
mattarella
Italian President Sergio Mattarella (L) with President Nikos Christodoulides [CNA]

The two-day official visit of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella to Cyprus ends on Tuesday.

According to the agenda, the Italian president will meet House Speaker Annita Demetriou at the Parliament building in the morning.

Afterwards, Mattarella will meet members of the Italian force of the United Nations peacekeepers (Unficyp) at the headquarters of the mission in Nicosia, accompanied by his daughter Laura Mattarella, followed by a visit to the workshops of the committee for missing persons (CMP) and talks with the scientific team.

Mattarella’s daughter will also visit the Cyprus Archaeological Museum, hosted by First Lady Philippa Karsera. She will be given a guided tour of the museum by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Vasiliki Kassianidou.

At noon the Italian president and his entourage will go to Limassol where after the planned lunch they will visit the Italian frigate Carlo Bergamini in the city’s port.

The last leg of Matarella’s program includes a visit to Paphos, where, accompanied by President Nikos Christodoulides, the First Lady and the deputy minister of culture, he will take a guided tour of the the House of Dionysus archaeological site.

The Italian president is then set to depart from Paphos airport

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

