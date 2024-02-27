February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nicosia kiosk robbed at knife point

By Staff Reporter02

A Nicosia kiosk was robbed in the early hours on Tuesday.

According the police, the two perpetrators allegedly entered the kiosk with their faces covered, and one threatened the employee with a knife, while the second took the cash register and ran.

The two suspects are wanted and Nicosia CID is furthering the investigation.

