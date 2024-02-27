February 27, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Sections of Limassol highway and Nicosia roads closed for maintenance

By Staff Reporter01
A section of the Limassol bypass will be closed on Tuesday night due to roadworks, the Department of Public Works announced.

According to the announcement the works will take place from 10pm until 5am on the section between the Linopetra and the Germasogeia roundabouts, in the direction of Nicosia. The work will entail replacement of highway signs.

During the closure, traffic will be re-routed through the Linopetra roundabout, Agios Athanasios and Spyros Kyprianou avenues (Kolonaki), and the Germasogeia roundabout .

Overnight roadworks are also ongoing on the highway section from the GSP stadium roundabout to the Kalamon flyover in Strovolos at the entrance to Nicosia, from 8pm until 5.30am for maintenance of the road surface.

The works on the  Limassol-Nicosia highway  at the entrance to Nicosia, started on Monday and are expected to be completed on Thursday, February 29.

They affect the GSP stadium roundabout road, towards Nicosia, as well as in the Kalamon flyover in both directions.

Overnight road works in Strovolos are also being carried out since Monday on Alexandroupoleos, Pythonos, and Kantara avenues, and on Presidential Palace road, from the palace roundabout, to the junction with Agioi Omologites street.

Police recommend caution, low speed, and keeping a safe distance while complying with detour instructions.

 

