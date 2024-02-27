February 27, 2024

The Womanly Face of War

By Eleni Philippou00
On the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US embassy, in collaboration with Sunseed Art and Resilient Ukraine, sponsors an art exhibit that depicts the faces, roles, stories and resilience of Ukrainian women.

The Womanly Face of War exhibition opened at the Limassol Old Port Square last week and plans to visit three cities on the island until March 8, International Women’s Day. Through showcasing war posters by women artists, the exhibition seeks to evoke empathy and solidarity through relatable challenges that women around the world can resonate with.

Opening the exhibition, United States Ambassador Julie D Fisher underlined how it provides a distinctly human dimension to unconscionable Russian brutality towards Ukrainian civilians, and a way to see their faces, learn their stories, and honour their remarkable resilience.

The Womanly Face of War has plans to travel to Nicosia as well as to other Cypriot cities and updates will be announced soon on the U.S. Embassy website.

 

The Womanly Face of War

Exhibition that depicts the faces, roles, stories, and resilience of Ukrainian women. Until March 8. Old Port Square, Limassol. https://cy.usembassy.gov/the-womanly-face-of-war-exhibit/

