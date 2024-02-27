February 27, 2024

Today’s weather: Warming up, thin dust

spring 2
Tuesday will be mostly sunny with periods of increased clouds and thin dust in the air. Temperatures will rise to 19C inland, 20C on the coast, and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-easterly to easterly, moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and at times strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough. 

Overnight will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to 8C in the interior, 10C on the coasts, and around 4C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly northerly to north-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough. 

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday the weather will be mostly clear, with dust expected to dissipate although on Wednesday there will be occasional high cloud cover.

Temperatures are set to rise to significantly above average for the season.

