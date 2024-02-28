February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Court to probe alleged exploitation of migrant workers

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Nicosia district court

The Nicosia Criminal Court will examine two suspects and their company for allegedly exploiting seven migrants working for them, the police announced on Wednesday.

The two suspects, aged 40 and 45, were arrested in October 2023 after the police received a tip that the employees were being exploited at a livestock farm owned by the suspects. The tip was reported to the human trafficking department of the police.

At the time of their arrest, the suspects were released under certain conditions, as decided by the court on Tuesday.

The case is scheduled to be heard on March 21, 2024. Meanwhile, the seven migrants have been removed from the working conditions and taken under the protection of social welfare services.

In their testimonies, the seven individuals described inappropriate living conditions, extreme working hours, non-payment for overtime, denial of time off, and withholding of their documents.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

