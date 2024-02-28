February 28, 2024

Events for film, games, history and philosophy lovers

After extensive construction works that started in September 2023 for the earthquake safety of its building, the Goethe-Institut is finally back and fully operational again. To celebrate the completion of these important works, the Goethe-Institut is organising a series of events titled Wir sind wieder da! (We are back again!) taking place from February to April. The events and activities are participatory, and by taking part visitors will have the opportunity to win prizes.

The series starts on Thursday with the screening of the film All About Me. This heart-warming and touching film about the childhood of German comedian, author, TV presenter, director, and singer Hape Kerkeling set in the early 1970s is based on his memoirs and is directed by award-winning Caroline Link. It is also the ‘February film’ of the new Goethe on Demand curated film programme titled Stadt, Land, Fluss (City, Country, River) which is available for free online throughout 2024.

As each new month means a new film, the organisers are inviting everyone to watch All About Me together at the Goethe-Institut event hall over popcorn and a round or two of the game ‘Stadt, Land, Fluss’ that the film programme has been named after. From the following day, March 1, viewers can watch the next film from the comfort of their own homes.

The second event of the series has a strong music element, as the film Love, Deutschmarks and Death will be screened on Saturday. Cem Kaya shows Turkish-German recent history through music in his gripping and vivid documentary film essay. A fascinating and upbeat documentation of the music culture of migrants of Turkish origin over the last 60 years in Germany.

love deutschmarks and death foto 01©filmfaust film five

Those going to the screening are invited to bring with them an object that links to music to participate in a relaxed discussion about music, culture and memories. The guest for this event is ethnomusicologist Nicoletta Demetriou, who will also tell visitors about the Cypriot communities in the UK and their music.

On Monday, March 11, the event series continues with an evening dedicated to the Ledra Palace Hotel, the most famous neighbour of the Goethe-Institut Cyprus. The organisers have invited Antigone Heraclidou and Mete Hatay, who have researched and written about this landmark hotel. They will take audiences on a journey through time, as they share their knowledge and memories related to the hotel, which is an important reference point for Nicosia, not only geographically but also historically.

Among the guests for the evening is award-winning author Constantia Soteriou, who will be making some of the drinks that appear with their recipes in her latest book titled Brandy Sour, which is about the Ledra Palace Hotel.

Then, on Wednesday, March 27 a relaxed and fun-filled evening will take place with board games, such as Mensch ärgere dich nicht or Das verrückte Labyrinth. Participants can practice their German while playing games that are popular in Germany or learn simple words and phrases related to games and practice them straightaway while playing.

The series concludes with a different event on Monday, April 15, joined by artist and curator Androula Kafa as well as academic philosopher Dr Christos Hadjioannou, with whom the Goethe-Institut Cyprus is producing a podcast on the occasion of 300 years since the birth of German philosopher Immanuel Kant. The event will explore what the public knows about Kant, what Kant has to do with cats, online dating, and even artificial intelligence. A relaxed discussion will unfold where participants will also learn more about the podcast that is coming soon, maybe even take part in a fun quiz, and browse some recent publications, such as a graphic novel about Kant and philosophy.

 

Wir Sind Wieder da! (We are Back Again!)

Event series by Goethe-Institut Cyprus. Film screenings, board games, music talks and podcasts. February 29-April 15. Goethe-Institut Cyprus, Nicosia. Free. Tel: 22-674606, [email protected],  www.goethe.de/cyprus

