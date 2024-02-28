February 28, 2024

SBA police arrest 17 for driving without license

Fines of up to €600 were issued by the SBA court last month to the offenders
Sovereign Base Area (SBA) police arrested a total of 17 people last week for driving without a licence in the Western SBA during a crime prevention and road safety campaign.

According to SBA Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti, who heads-up the Operations and Crime division for the area, “the dangerous increase in this type of crime leads to accidents, risks lives and must be stopped.”

“Our top priority is to fight crime and keep our communities safe,” she said.

‘’In order to ensure that we are protecting our communities and the people that use our areas, we will continue and intensify our prevention and enforcement regime in hot-spot locations targeting both crime and traffic related offences.”

Another driver is set to appear in court after he was arrested on February 24 for speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.

