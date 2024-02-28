February 28, 2024

Slovenian national assembly speaker on official visit to Cyprus

Speaker of the national assembly of the Republic of Slovenia Urška Klakočar Zupančič is paying an official three-day visit to Cyprus by invitation of House Speaker Annita Demetriou.

According to an official press release, Zupančič will meet Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Justice Marios Hartsiotis,  Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis, and head of the UN peacekeepers Colin Stewart.

Topics on the agenda include bilateral relations between the two countries, inter-parliamentary cooperation, and exchange of views on current European and international affairs. The Cyprus problem and efforts to reunify the island will also be discussed.

Zupančič will start her visit by meeting members of the Slovenian community on the island in Limassol, accompanied by the House Speaker, at the opening of an exhibition of renowned Slovenian painters from the private collection of the Honorary Consul General of Slovenia.

The Slovenian delegation, comprising two members of the parliamentary friendship group, MPs Iva Dimic and Dušan Stojanovič, will meet on Thursday with Cyprus-Slovenia friendship group Chairman Harris Georgiades and other members of the foreign and European affairs committee.

