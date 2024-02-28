February 28, 2024

Taxi driver arrested carrying a gun

police car at night
File photo

A Turkish taxi driver allegedly selling weapons to buyers in the south, was arrested by police on Tuesday.

Police had earlier reported the arrest of a 34-year-old man in Famagusta who was intercepted and found to be transporting a pistol in the glove compartment of his car.

According to reports, police have reason to suspect the man was engaged in weapons sales. The same reports state that the taxi driver is married to a Turkish Cypriot and travelled often to the south for work.

The suspect was stopped around noon on Tuesday at the Deryneia checkpoint where his vehicle was subjected to a search during which police found and confiscated the gun.

The man was arrested for evident offences of illegal possession and transportation of a firearm.

He is expected to be brought before the District Court of Famagusta in Paralimni later on Wednesday.

Police are conducting investigations to determine the identity of the intended recipient with the suspect reported as being unwilling to cooperate.

