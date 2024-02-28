February 28, 2024

Teachers’ unions halt planned strike

By Iole Damaskinos08
Teachers’ unions on Wednesday called off a proposed strike, pending a meeting with the education minister.

The 24-hour strike, scheduled to be carried out by supportive education staff on Friday, was called by union Sek and Peo branch members.

According to an announcement by the unions, the decision to suspend the strike was made after telephone communication with Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, who extended an invitation to a meeting on Tuesday.

The position of the minister will be evaluated at the meeting, and decisions will be made accordingly regarding whether to continue with strikes and other measures, the unions said.

They also informed the public that classes taught by their staff will be held as normal on Friday.

