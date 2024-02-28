February 28, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

By Staff Reporter00
Wednesday will be mostly clear with intermittent high clouds and fine dust. Temperatures will rise to 21C in the interior and the coasts, and 12C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north- to south-easterly,  moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough. 

Overnight will be clear with temperatures dropping to 8C inland, 10C on the coasts, and 5C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly and light, up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. 

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with recurrent light dust spells at the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures will see a slight rise on Thursday and will remain noticeably above average for the season.

Avatar photo

