February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver05
In today’s episode, Cyprus’ entry for this year’s Eurovision song contest was revealed to be Liar, which will be sung by Silia Kapsis.

Meanwhile, MEP Niyazi Kizilyurek was slammed for campaigning in the north for re-election by Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar and the north’s ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu.

Elsewhere, Cyprus received one asylum application per 78 inhabitants last year.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

