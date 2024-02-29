Limassol gallery welcomes travel and freedom

Titania is the new exhibition by Greek painter Vassilis Karakatsanis and from this Friday, it will be showcased at Morfi Gallery in Limassol. The exhibition touches on the painter’s imagination on the concepts of travel and freedom, in an original, fairytale-like, and sweet manner. This is Karakatsanis’ 17th solo exhibition on the island, having hosted several shows in Nicosia and Limassol from 1991 to today.

Running until March 16, the art-loving public will be able to see Karakatsanis’ paintings up close at the gallery as well as read a text by art historian Louiza Karapidaki which accompanies the exhibition. Writing about Titania and the focus of this exhibition, the artist says:

“All my life, travel has meant liberation, and sometimes escape. Of every means of transport, the aeroplane has always moved me most with its ability to take me to far-flung destinations in just a few hours. At airports, I’d always look out at the planes from the different airlines, their colours and logos. Way back, I’d think about the plane with a Greek name that had no need of the Western alphabet for international support.

“The Titans were a race of supernatural beings in ancient Greek mythology: born to Gaea (Earth) and Uranus (Heaven), they were mighty deities. The idea has now been realised. The new ‘imaginary’ Titania airline is my artistic vehicle to destinations that all of us want to visit, for reasons of our own. Titania’s fleet has planes for every distance and destination, and provides boarding cards free of charge to anyone who wants to join me and leave reality far behind. Have a good flight!”

Titania

Painting exhibition by Greek artist Vassilis Karakatsanis. March 1-16. Morfi Gallery, Limassol. Opening night: 6pm. Monday-Saturday: 10am — 12.45pm and 4pm — 7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 99-345474. www.morfi.org