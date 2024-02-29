February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seize large quantity of pyrotechnics

By Tom Cleaver01
firecrackers
File photo: firecrackers

Police in Nicosia on Wednesday night seized a large quantity of flares and fireworks in an open area in Strovolos.

A search in the area uncovered cardboard boxes containing a total of 52 flares, 24 tiki torches, and 32 fireworks.

The paraphernalia were handed over to the police’s pyrotechnic branch for destruction. Police are investigating the matter.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Thousands stolen in Limassol armed robbery

Tom Cleaver

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

What’s on this weekend

Eleni Philippou

Dutch PM Rutte hails ‘historic’ Christodoulides visit

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and sunny

Staff Reporter

Turkey to send food parcels to north for Ramadan

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign