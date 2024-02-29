February 29, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkey to send food parcels to north for Ramadan

By Tom Cleaver
Comment Christos The Mia Milia Mosque In Northern Cyprus
The Mia Milia Mosque In northern Cyprus

Turkey is to send a total of 4,000 food parcels to the north to be distributed to those in need for Ramadan.

The move was announced by Turkey’s foundations directorate, affiliate with Ankara’s culture ministry, with 16,000 packages also set to be sent to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, and North Macedonia.

Turkey’s foundations directorate said the packages had been dispatched on Wednesday.

The month of Ramadan is set to begin on the evening of March 10.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

