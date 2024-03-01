March 1, 2024

43 kilograms of drugs found at Larnaca airport

By Tom Cleaver06
A total of 43 kilograms of drugs were found in two unclaimed suitcases which arrived at Larnaca airport on an international flight, police said on Friday.

They explained that the suitcases arrived at the airport on Monday and had not been claimed by any arriving passengers.

It is therefore standard practice to return the cases to their country of origin, but in preparing the suitcases to be returned, the Customs department found 43 kilograms of cathine.

Cathine is an amphetamine psychoactive drug, which acts as a stimulant and a dopamine releasing agent. It is a controlled drug.

The drugs were handed over to Larnaca’s police force, which is investigating the matter.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

