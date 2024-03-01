March 1, 2024

Distinguished Cypriot composers take centre stage

In upcoming concerts by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra in Nicosia and Paphos, the works of three acclaimed composers from Cyprus will be showcased. Cyprophonia 3 is the next concert series of the orchestra, with an exciting and versatile programme presented under the baton of the renowned conductor Thomas Herzog.

First to enjoy these Cypriot compositions are audiences in Nicosia at the Strovolos Municipal Theatre on March 7. On the following evening, listeners in Paphos will enjoy the classical music at Markideio Theatre.

Joining the orchestra’s musicians is the featured soloist, Cypriot clarinettist George Georgiou, to whom the Clarinet Concertino composed by Artemis Aifotiti in 2015 is dedicated. Breaking new ground, the orchestra will perform the world premiere of Evis Sammoutis’ Aeolus for bass clarinet and string orchestra, a commission by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra Foundation.

Moreover, inspired by Greek mythology, in the piece the bass clarinet depicts Aeolus in a multitude of sonic manifestations and contrasts, while the string orchestra acts mainly as an acoustic filter, reacting to the sound stimuli of the clarinet.

The work In Spiritum by Michalis Andronikou draws inspiration from folk music of various parts of the world, aiming to convey a sense of connection between people of different cultures. Τhe concert will conclude with Francis Poulenc’s Sinfonietta, a masterpiece that effortlessly blends neoclassical elegance with exuberant energy.

 

Cyprophonia 3

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concert performing pieces by Cypriot composers. March 7. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. March 8. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-463144, www.cyso.org.cy

