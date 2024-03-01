March 1, 2024

Kissonerga coastal path completed at fraction of budget cost

The Kissonerga coastal path has been completed and cost a mere fraction of the budget, the village’s council said on Friday.

Mukhtar Giorgos Stylianou explained that while the village had been handed a €3 million budget to construct the path, he had only spent €200,000 for its completion – seven per cent of the budget.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail¸he said savings had been made after the village council “decided to proceed with a more prudent design” for the path and engage in “proper financial management”.

This prudence was further helped by various tradesmen offering the village their services free of charge to help construct the path, with Stylianou hailing their “contributions to the community”.

This, in addition to scaling back designs which the village deemed unnecessary or frivolous, allowed the savings to be made.

He added that the path, which is two kilometres in length, “has a unified design which is consistent with the environment and the developments which have taken place in the area and unites all the hotels in the village’s tourist area, making it a point of reference.”

The path features a playground and an outdoor gym as well as a viewing point named “Lock your Love”. These three points of interest, Stylianou said, are “particularly popular” and have significantly increased foot traffic on the path.

At the “Lock your Love” point, he said, people are able to place padlocks, allowing them to be involved in the growth of the attraction.

He added that special markings have been placed to demarcate various locations with their traditional names, “with the aim of preserving local tradition.”

He said the path “highlights the beautiful rocky coastline and the coves of Kissonerga and has become one of the most noteworthy projects in the Paphos district.”

