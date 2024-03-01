March 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested on suspicion of theft

By Staff Reporter01
arrested, arrest, handcuffs
File photo

Police arrested a 29-year-old man in Larnaca on Thursday night on suspicion of stealing cheques and forging them.

The arrest warrant had been pending since last month.

During his arrest, police said they found in his possession a folding knife, a pair of gloves and a visor which had been taken in as evidence.

Investigations into the suspect revealed that he committed eight more burglaries and thefts in homes from the beginning of the year to date, police said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Nicosia suggests mosquito-eating fish for water tanks

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus among EU states to benefit from jet fuel tax exemption

Reuters News Service

43 kilos of drugs found at Larnaca airport

Tom Cleaver

Distinguished Cypriot composers take centre stage

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

North’s bread price rises again

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign