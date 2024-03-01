March 1, 2024

Puma launches 100 million euro share buyback programme

By Reuters News Service01
The logo of Puma sportswear company is seen at its store at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo
German sports apparel company Puma (PUMG.DE) plans to return up to 50 per cent of its net income to shareholders, it said on Thursday

The company will now return between 25-40 per cent of the Group’s net income in dividends, up from 25-35 per cent, the statement said.

The first tranche of a share buyback programme will begin in March 2024 and end on May 6 2025, the statement added, with Puma expecting to buy back and then cancel 100 million euros’ ($108.43 million) worth of shares.

Puma warned of challenging market conditions in results on Tuesday, with sportswear companies having to convince cash-strapped consumers to buy trainers and tracksuits.

The firm’s shares have lagged peers Adidas (ADSGn.DE) and Nike (NKE.N) in the past fourteen months, weighed down by weaker sales than its competitors.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

