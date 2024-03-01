March 1, 2024

Rebuilding of collapsed Nicosia wall section complete

Reconstruction of a section of Nicosia’s old city walls which collapsed in 2022 is complete, the Bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage announced on Friday.

The collapsed section was located at the Quirini bastion, known as Cephane in Turkish, upon which Turkish Cypriot Leader Ersin Tatar’s official residence sits.

The committee’s Turkish Cypriot co-chairman Ali Tuncay said the parts which had collapsed had been rebuilt, while “filling, repair, and compaction works were carried out to strengthen the walls.”

In addition, he said, “drainage systems were built for water management and the historical structure was further strengthened by building a fence around the bastion.”

Speaking about other projects, he said work on restoring the Arif Bey aqueduct in Afania and the Hamidiye mosque in Lefkara have reached their final stage and that work on restoring the Alektora mosque and the Terra mosque has begun.

In addition, he said, conservation work on the Ayios Sergios church near Neta has also been completed.

