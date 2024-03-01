March 1, 2024

Spring forward: events to mark the season

By Eleni Philippou
With the change in the season comes a string of annual events to look forward to finds ELENI PHILIPPOU

Cyprus truly comes to life in spring. Flower fields bloom, the weather is at the perfect temperature – not too warm, not too cold – and a new wave of outdoor fun begins. As the island welcomes March and the beginning of spring, the cultural calendar bursts with annual events taking visitors and locals to the coast, the mountains and the city.

 

Graphic Stories vol. 10

Just as the new month arrives, the International ConFest Graphic Stories will celebrate its 10th edition. From March 8 to 10, the event will highlight visual communication with several artistic and educational activities. Nine lectures from industry professionals, five creative workshops, a poster exhibition, documentary screenings, installations and live performances will make up the 2024 agenda. What’s more, the event will activate various parts of Nicosia as the activities will be held at the Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, the offices of Politis newspaper and STEM Education Cyprus.

10th International ConFest Graphic Stories

Two-day event on visual and modern communication. March 8-10. Online and Cultural Foundation of the Bank of Cyprus, Politis newspaper, and STEM Education Cyprus, Nicosia. www.graphicstories.org

 

Poetry Slam Cyprus

Lovers of spoken word and poetry eagerly await this event every year. It is now in its 7th edition inviting poets and slammers to compete. International artists from abroad have been invited to participate, joining poets from Cyprus. Poetry Slam Cyprus is typically a two-night event. This year, the Cyprus-based poets will perform and compete on March 11 at ARTos House. The National Champion Slammer 2024 and the six runners-up will join the international poets on the following night to compete once again and declare a winner. Guest slammer this time will be Makis Moulos, who will perform on both nights.

Poetry Slam Cyprus

Two-day poetry slam competition with international and Cyprus-based poets. March 11-12. ARTos House, Nicosia. 7.30pm. Free

 

Limassol Carnival

The middle of the month will undoubtedly have carnival fever. With the big Sunday parade in Limassol happening on March 17, carnival events and fiestas will pop up all over the island. Limassol will of course have the most and the festivities will officially begin on March 7 with Tsiknopempti celebrations and parades in the old town. On March 14 the Podarati Parade will again unite the crowd with musicians, majorettes and performers in the city centre. Other cities will surely celebrate the season with their own parades and masked parties to spread the uplifting mood of the season.

Limassol Carnival

Big Sunday parade. March 17. Makariou III Avenue, Limassol. 1pm

 

3rd Cyprus Choreography Showcase

Dance and choreography enthusiasts will enjoy 11 pieces this year at the 3rd Cyprus Choreography Showcase. The showcase is once again organised by the culture ministry in collaboration with the Rialto Theatre, and is set to take place on March 22-24. A jury committee selected the choreographies that will be presented this year in front of local audiences and artistic directors and festival organisers from abroad who will visit Cyprus for this event.

3rd Cyprus Choreography Showcase

11 selected dance pieces presented live for the annual showcase. March 22-24. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. www.rialto.com.cy

 

entertainment34th Mandarin Festival

Towards the end of the month, Dierona village will celebrate its famed produce – the mandarin. On March 23 and 24, the Community Council of Dierona and the Regional Association of Women and Youth of Limassol’s Semi-Mountainous Area organise the fourth Mandarin Festival. For two days, the Cultural Centre will host traditional dances, music and song while stalls showcase the area’s juicy mandarins and various products made from them and serve free mandarin zivania.

4th Mandarin Festival

Mandarin stalls, local produce and live performances. March 23-24. Cultural centre, Dierona village. 11am

 

Comedy nights in English

In March a handful of comedy nights for English-speaking audiences are planned featuring comedians from abroad. On March 27, Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle will return to Cyprus to present a hot and spicy show of her dating stories at Savino Live in Larnaca. Also performing on the evening will be local comedian Peter Kypri (Cypriot Smurf). The duo will also entertain Limassol audiences on the following evening bringing laughter to Ravens Music Hall.

Elena Gabrielle and Peter Kypri

Comedy night from Australian stand-up Elena and local comic Peter. March 27. Savino Live, Larnaca. March 28. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 7.30pm. In English. For 18+

 

entertainment29th International Tattoo Convention

Finally, as March comes to an end, a three-day event all about the art of ink-to-skin will take place. The 9th International Tattoo Convention will happen at the Carob Mill Restaurants in Limassol from March 29 to 31 bringing together tattoo artists, performance artists, bands and tattoo enthusiasts for one grand occasion.

9th International Tattoo Convention

Annual 3-day event for tattoo artists and enthusiasts. March 29-31. Carob Mill Restaurants, Limassol. www.cyprustattooconvention.com

culture url

